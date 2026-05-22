® Azercell certified as a Great Place to Work

The company’s people-centric corporate culture and employee-focused workplace environment have once again received international recognition

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been awarded the internationally recognized Great Place to Work® certification for the second consecutive year. Based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, the Great Place to Work® certification is regarded as one of the world’s most respected benchmarks for evaluating workplace culture, organizational trust, and employee experience.

According to the latest survey results, nearly 90% of Azercell employees rated the company as an excellent place to work. These results reflect the company’s strong corporate culture, high level of employee engagement, and consistent commitment to employee well-being and long-term human capital development.

Dilara Huseynova, Chief Human Resources Officer of Azercell, emphasized that investing in human capital is one of the company’s key strategic priorities: “Strengthening Azercell’s position as one of the country’s most attractive employers remains an important part of the company’s long-term strategy. We continuously invest in fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace environment, promoting gender equality, and enabling the professional growth of our employees. Over the past year, we have further strengthened our international partnerships in this direction. Leadership and ethical management programs implemented in cooperation with prestigious institutions such as IE Business School and FranklinCovey have contributed to reinforcing responsible leadership practices and cultivating a culture of continuous learning within the company. Being recognized by our employees as a great place to work for the second consecutive year is the most valuable achievement for us.”

It should be noted that Great Place to Work® is globally recognized as one of the leading authorities in evaluating workplace culture, leadership effectiveness, organizational trust, and employee satisfaction.