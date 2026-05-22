National Coordinator: WUF13 was successful through strong partnerships

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“I would like to express my special gratitude to the UN-Habitat team for their close cooperation and continued support in the successful organization of WUF13. Thanks to this strong partnership, WUF13 has become a platform for dialogue and a reflection of our shared commitment to a sustainable future,” said Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) and Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the official closing press conference of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Expressing his special gratitude to the devoted team of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the National Coordinator said: "Thanks to your exceptional dedication and tireless efforts, you turned our mission into an achievement and ensured the flawless implementation of this extraordinary, diverse and important Session."