Housing rights discussed at WUF13

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

A session titled “Housing Rights in Reconstruction Contexts: Bridging Humanitarian Response and Recovery” was held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku. The event focused on current issues related to housing rights in crisis and conflict situations, displacement, the transformation of urban fabrics, and reconstruction processes.

International experts and representatives of various organizations spoke at the session and shared their views on existing challenges and solution-oriented approaches.

They noted that the deliberate destruction of residential buildings and urban infrastructure as a result of conflicts violates international legal norms; however, in many cases, such practices continue, creating a serious gap between legal obligations and the actual situation.

Speakers emphasized that this destruction seriously affects the population’s safety, health, livelihoods, and access to basic services.

In conclusion, it was noted that reconstruction processes require the integration of humanitarian aid, development, and urban planning approaches, and that a rights-based approach is of great importance for sustainable recovery.