Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

A total of 115,000 people participated in WUF13 discussions

Official closing press conference of WUF13 held

Prime Minister Ali Asadov attends CIS Council of Heads of Government meeting in Ashgabat

WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held

Official closing ceremony of WUF13 held