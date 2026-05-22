Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, May 22, AZERTAC
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
A total of 115,000 people participated in WUF13 discussions
Official closing press conference of WUF13 held
Prime Minister Ali Asadov attends CIS Council of Heads of Government meeting in Ashgabat
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held
Official closing ceremony of WUF13 held