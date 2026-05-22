Official closing ceremony of WUF13 held

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

The official closing ceremony of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held.

A video dedicated to the closing of WUF13 was first screened, followed by a cultural program.

In her speech at the event, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed her deepest gratitude to the Government and people of Azerbaijan for their hospitality and leadership in hosting the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum. She said: “Azerbaijan has elevated urbanization to the global stage by declaring 2026 as the ‘Year of Urban Planning and Architecture’, developing progressive approaches in response to new challenges, while showing respect for centuries-old traditions.”

Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator of WUF13 and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, stated that they are ready to share the experience of WUF13 in the preparation process for WUF14. “On the road to WUF14, we will have another important platform to advance the urban agenda and highlight housing issues - COP31, which will be held in Türkiye,” the national coordinator added.

Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), noted that WUF13 brought together a record number of participants and delivered a strong, unified message. “We are at a decisive moment for the future of housing provision. The time for action is now. The world must move from marginal progress to systemic transformation. The message from Baku is clear. The next decade must be characterized by accelerated implementation, large-scale action, and measurable positive impacts on people’s lives,” A. Rossbach emphasized.

The chairmanship of the next session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF14) was then officially handed over from Azerbaijan to Mexico.

At the conclusion, Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, declared the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum closed.