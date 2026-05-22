Slovenian delegate appreciates Azerbaijan’s strong organizational standards and hospitality

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“WUF13 is a well-organized global platform that hosted important discussions on the future of cities,” said Vesna Kolar Planinšič, a prominent environmental policy expert and Secretary at Slovenia’s Ministry of Environment, Climate and Energy, told AZERTAC.

She emphasized that Strategic Environmental Assessment and similar existing tools are effective enough for sustainable development, stressing the importance of implementing current systems rather than introducing new ones, and thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality and strong organization.