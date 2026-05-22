UN-Habitat Executive Director thanks Azerbaijani government for hospitality
Baku, May 22, AZERTAC
“I would like to thank the Azerbaijani government for the hospitality shown to us,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN Habitat, at the official closing press conference of WUF13 in Baku.
"Now we are looking forward to the next WUF14 in Mexico with great excitement," Anacláudia Rossbach noted.
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