Global media outlets continue to widely cover WUF13 hosted by Baku

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Although the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku has successfully concluded, the landmark event continues to garner widespread resonance and extensive coverage across international media platforms.

Articles published by influential media outlets and official news platforms of various countries widely cover the global urbanization challenges, sustainable urban development and climate change initiatives discussed on the sidelines of the WUF13.

The articles emphasize Azerbaijan's excellent organization of the WUF13, as well as Baku's transformation into a venue for global dialogue.

Pakistani media outlets, who has also widely covered the WUF13 from the very first days, continue to keep the topics discussed in the spotlight. Articles published by the country's publications "Hum English", "The Nation" and "The Diplomatic Insight" underlined that climate justice, sustainable settlements and urbanization issues were extensively discussed on the sidelines of the WUF13.

Mexican publications “La Razón”, “Noticias de México” and “Hoja de Ruta Digital” provided an extensive coverage of the official handover of the hosting of the upcoming forum to Mexico City with a solemn ceremony as part of the WUF13, which successfully concluded in Baku.

Kazakhstani media outlets such as “Inform.kz”, “Smartnews.kz”, “Adyrna.kz”, “Kazinform”, “KZ Vesti” and “KZ24” paid special attention to the Caspian region, urbanization and sustainable development and other issues discussed on the sidelines of the WUF13.

Articles posted by the official portal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Egypt stated that this country presented social housing and housing programs for low-income populations at the WUF13.

A report published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) mentioned that the Saudi delegation presented the Kingdom’s advanced practices in the field of inclusive and sustainable urban environment to the international community on the sidelines of the WUF13.

China's Xinhua news agency emphasized that the prestigious WUF13 held in Baku featured global discussions on the future of cities, sustainable development, and housing affordability.

The Indian "Manorama Yearbook" portal highlighted the important role the WUF13 it played in shaping the development agenda for global urbanization.

Montenegro's "DAN" publication, Ukrainian "TSN.ua" and "Sq.com.ua" portals also published articles highlighting the panel sessions and discussions held at the WUF13. The reports underscored the importance of a new housing policy in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Taiwan's "YesMedia" portal, Russia's "ATI.su" portal, Nigeria's "The Sun Nigeria" portal, South Africa's "Channel Africa" publication, Bahrain's "News of Bahrain" publication, and Eswatini's "Independent News" newspaper posted articles highlighting the WUF13, as well as the "Baku Call to Action" document adopted as an outcome of the WUF13.

Tanzania's Daily News publication reported that the country actively shared its experiences at WUF13 in building sustainable and resilient cities, while Myanmar's Myanmar International TV (MITV) highlighted discussions held on the inclusive development of cities at the WUF13.

Reports by international platforms such as Parametric Architecture, Pressenza, and Commonspace.eu highlighted WUF13's contribution to the global urban agenda, Azerbaijan's post-conflict urban development and reconstruction policy, as well as Baku's role as a hub for international cooperation.