® Bank ABB’s Ganja branch starts serving customers in its renovated building

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

As part of Bank ABB’s branch network transformation project, the Bank’s Ganja branch has also been renovated. The Ganja branch is now serving customers at its previous address: 696 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Ganja.

As part of a visit to Bank ABB’s regional branches, the opening of the renovated Ganja branch building took place with the participation of Abbas Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Bank.

The branch building has been aligned with Bank ABB’s new brand identity and modern development concept. All necessary conditions have been created here to meet the financial service needs of businesses as well as individual customers.

At Bank ABB’s Ganja branch, customers can benefit from various services, including different types of loans, cash and settlement operations, deposits, money transfers, payment card orders, cash currency operations, and other banking services.

Currently, in Ganja, one of the country’s largest cities, Bank ABB serves customers through 4 offices.

Information about Bank ABB’s modern, useful, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, via the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.