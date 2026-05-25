President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“Our international relations are very extensive. The number of countries wishing to cooperate with Azerbaijan is increasing year after year,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues.

“We enjoy a very high reputation on a global scale and a very positive image. Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power, and companies from many countries want to cooperate with us in various fields,” the head of state added.