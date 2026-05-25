The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Baku Energy Week to commence on June 1

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

On 1–3 June 2026, Baku will once again become one of the key centers of global energy dialogue. Baku Energy Week, the most prestigious energy event of the Caspian region, will bring together global energy leaders, the world’s leading energy companies, government institutions, investors, and industry experts for another round of important discussions and the presentation of the latest developments in the energy sector.

Over the years, Baku Energy Week has established itself as a reliable energy platform at both regional and international levels, becoming one of the most significant and highly anticipated events on the global event calendar.

Baku Energy Week unites three prestigious events under one umbrella: the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil and Gas, the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power, and the 31st Baku Energy Forum. The Caspian Oil and Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions will be held at Baku Expo Center, while the 31st Baku Energy Forum will take place at Baku Congress Center.

The participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week highlights the high status and significance of the event. The Head of State visits the exhibitions and becomes acquainted with the participants and expositions. In his welcome letter addressed to the participants of Baku Energy Week 2025, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the event has already gained recognition as a prestigious forum where new approaches and international energy dialogue are shaped.

“Baku Energy Week has evolved as a logical continuation of the Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, which was founded at the initiative and with the support of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Over the years, it has grown into a prestigious international event in the energy sector. Contributing to the development of energy diplomacy, the establishment of strategic partnerships, and the strengthening of our country’s position on the global energy map, this event holds the distinction of being Azerbaijan’s first national exhibition brand,” the President stated.

Welcome letters addressed to participants by world leaders, including the Presidents of the United States and Türkiye, as well as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, once again confirm the importance of this event for the international community. Representatives of relevant government institutions, executives of companies operating in the energy sector, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan participate in Baku Energy Week. The attendance of high-level guests is also expected this year.

For many years, the events held within the framework of Baku Energy Week have been supported by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) acts as the General Partner.

This year, 274 companies from 44 countries have confirmed their participation in Baku Energy Week. Alongside Azerbaijan, the event geography includes Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Uzbekistan, and others, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. Germany and Russia will be represented with national pavilions at Baku Energy Week.

This year, 35% of exhibition participants are new companies. International interest in Azerbaijan’s oil, gas, and energy sectors continues to grow: approximately 60% of exhibitors are foreign companies, while 40% are local enterprises. This once again demonstrates both the high level of international cooperation and the active participation of local businesses. Leading industry companies, which are long-standing participants, occupy 40% of the exhibition space. Traditionally, many of them also participate as sponsors, reaffirming their contribution to the development of the energy sector.

Among the participants, partners, and sponsors of the event are such prominent companies as ABB, Acwa, AZEL Systems LLC, Baku Steel Company, bp, ExxonMobil, XRG, Gap İnşaat, GL, Gran Tierra Energy, Inpex, INTI, KPMG, Kolin İnşaat, Masdar, MOL Group, SLB, Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), TotalEnergies, and Türkiye Petrolleri AO. Imotors LLC acts as the Official Automotive Sponsor of the event. In addition, Boston Consulting Group serves as the Intellectual Partner of the Baku Energy Forum. Deloitte is the Forum’s Consulting Partner.

The country’s leading corporate financial institution, PAŞA Bank, acts as the Official Bank of the event. PAŞA Bank was recognized by the international financial publication International Investor Magazine as “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026. In recent years, the Bank has received a number of awards from prestigious international publications such as Euromoney and Global Finance. Furthermore, it became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the Gold Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year” category by Stevie Awards.

The event partners include Absheron Hotel Group, Accurate MMC, and Bilbord.al.

On 1, 2, and 3 June, complimentary shuttle bus services will operate from “Koroghlu” metro station to Baku Expo Center, and from Baku Expo Center to Park Bulvar Mall. The sponsor of this service is Kolin İnşaat.

For more than 30 years, Baku Energy Week has served as an important platform for strategic dialogue, international cooperation, and the establishment of new business connections within the global energy sector. Today, the event encompasses much broader areas beyond the traditional energy sector, evolving into an international business ecosystem that also unites energy transition, green energy, digitalization, artificial intelligence technologies, logistics, industry, and infrastructure.

Key sectors covered by the Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition include oil and gas field development, transportation and production of oil and gas, telecommunications and IT, oil and gas refining, construction and installation works in the energy sector, innovative technologies, and more. The exhibition will also showcase innovations related to artificial intelligence, decarbonization, drilling technologies, as well as the production and storage of petroleum and non-petroleum products.

At the Caspian Power exhibition, international and local companies will present innovations and proposals related to the development and use of energy and green energy resources. Products, services, and new projects in the fields of solar energy, wind energy, geothermal energy, thermal power engineering, mechanical engineering and power equipment, electric vehicles, energy-saving technologies, and other sectors will be showcased.

Business Programme of Baku Energy Week

A rich, practical, and intensive business programme will be presented within the framework of Baku Energy Week. The programme includes panel discussions, innovation, case-study, foresight and professional development sessions, presentations and signing ceremonies, as well as traditional B2B and B2G meetings.

During the traditional bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) organized within the exhibitions, representatives of local and foreign companies will be able to discuss cooperation opportunities and future partnership prospects in a face-to-face format. In addition, representatives of private companies will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of government institutions.

A number of Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed within the framework of the event in order to strengthen long-term cooperation. These steps, taken in a format of joint cooperation with partner countries and companies, play an important role in ensuring the country’s energy security and supporting the transition to green energy.

A number of sessions and panel discussions will also take place during the exhibition. Detailed information about the programme is available on the official website: https://caspianoilgas.az/en/events-programme 

For the first time, AI RoboCafe will operate at the venues of Baku Energy Week. This type of café was introduced in Azerbaijan for the first time in 2025. The AI RoboCafe operating within Baku Energy Week will serve not only as a demonstration of innovative technology for participants and visitors, but also as a modern service solution making the event experience more comfortable, fast, and interactive.

In addition, an exhibition of artworks created by children who are members of the inclusive community “Ümid var” will be organized within the framework of Baku Energy Week. These artworks will decorate the event’s evening reception, and an auction of the presented works will be held during the reception.

Baku Energy Forum

The leading and strategic platform for energy dialogue within Baku Energy Week is the Baku Energy Forum, which will take place on 1–2 June at Baku Congress Center.

The Baku Energy Forum is supported by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) acts as the General Partner.

About 600 delegates are expected to participate in the Forum organized at Baku Congress Center. The list of participants includes companies from Azerbaijan, as well as from China, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Around 60 speakers from various countries and sectors of the energy industry will participate in this year’s Forum programme.

In a new format this year, the official opening of the Baku Energy Forum will also take place at Baku Expo Center on 1 June this year. Afterwards, Forum participants will gather at Baku Congress Center for the main discussions.

The Forum agenda will be highly comprehensive. High-level meetings, project presentations, special sessions, and side forums will be organized within the framework of the event.

It should be noted that the 1st Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of D-8 Member States will take place on the first day of the Forum.

This year’s Forum will be held with a broad and multifaceted agenda covering current challenges and opportunities in the energy sector. Detailed information about the Forum programme is available on the official website: https://bakuenergyforum.az/en/forum-programme 

The discussions to be held within the Forum are of great importance in terms of implementing innovations in the energy sector, strengthening regional and global cooperation, and building sustainable and resilient energy systems. The event also serves as an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan’s strategic energy policy priorities and the green energy potential of the Caspian region to the international community.

Bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) will also be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum. Separate meetings will be organized for representatives of various government institutions and international companies.

Green energy topics occupy a special place in the programme of events held within the framework of Baku Energy Week. For several years, the Zero Waste and Zero Food Waste initiatives — a set of principles aimed at preventing waste generation — have been implemented within the Forum. The purpose of these initiatives is the practical implementation of environmentally responsible solutions, including reducing the carbon footprint and minimizing waste during events. As in previous years, the use of printed materials during the Baku Energy Forum will be minimized this year, with priority given to electronic means of communication.

Baku Energy Week is not only a venue for discussing global energy trends, but also a unique platform for directly engaging with and shaping the future of energy. The opportunity to connect with global energy leaders, discover the latest technological innovations, and unlock new business opportunities at the region’s most prestigious event makes Baku Energy Week an ideal cooperation platform. This year, Baku Energy Week continues to play an important role as a platform for establishing strategic partnerships, implementing innovative technologies, and initiating new projects. Over the past 30 years, the event has made a significant contribution to the development of local and international partnerships in the oil and gas sector, the implementation of new technologies, and the strengthening of our country’s position in the energy sphere.

The organizers of Baku Energy Week are Iteca Caspian and its international partners ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC. The event is also supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

Detailed and regularly updated information about Baku Energy Week and the Baku Energy Forum is available on the official websites — www.bew.az and www.bakuenergyforum.az — as well as on the event’s social media pages.

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