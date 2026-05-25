The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

President: New State Program on the development of agriculture has been prepared

President: New State Program on the development of agriculture has been prepared

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“The adopted programs and decisions have brought about a major turning point. However, the stagnation observed in the development of agriculture over the past few years naturally gives us pause for thought. For this purpose, a State Program has been prepared and will be adopted,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Georgia
  • 25.05.2026 [18:08]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Georgia

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power
  • 25.05.2026 [16:14]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power

President: Differences between rural and urban areas across all sectors must be reduced
  • 25.05.2026 [16:11]

President: Differences between rural and urban areas across all sectors must be reduced

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is among the few countries applying broad and diversified subsidy mechanisms
  • 25.05.2026 [16:06]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is among the few countries applying broad and diversified subsidy mechanisms

Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day
  • 25.05.2026 [16:05]

Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day

Permanent Representative of Uganda to UN: Azerbaijan has elevated South-South cooperation to a higher level
  • 25.05.2026 [15:41]

Permanent Representative of Uganda to UN: Azerbaijan has elevated South-South cooperation to a higher level

Aghdam’s destruction analyzed in international study as case of urbicide
  • 25.05.2026 [14:27]

Aghdam’s destruction analyzed in international study as case of urbicide

Moroccan ambassador: Significant strategic opportunities exist for expanding cooperation between Africa and Azerbaijan
  • 25.05.2026 [14:21]

Moroccan ambassador: Significant strategic opportunities exist for expanding cooperation between Africa and Azerbaijan

Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Masalli district
  • 25.05.2026 [13:43]

Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Masalli district

To His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China

  • [18:31]

Lamine Yamal in Spain squad but no Real players

  • [18:12]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Georgia

  • [18:08]

China urges Germany to stop sending 'wrong signals' on Taiwan

  • [18:02]
EBRD Managing Director: Our goal is to be a reliable partner for Azerbaijan VIDEO

EBRD Managing Director: Our goal is to be a reliable partner for Azerbaijan VIDEO

Britain rejects Nato plan for extra Ukraine military aid

  • [17:34]

British warship awaits peace deal for vital mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

  • [17:20]

Record-breaking temperatures forecast as heat wave grips western Europe

  • [17:18]

From Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China

  • [17:05]
President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues VIDEO

® New leasing opportunity from Birbank and NCO “Bir Kredit”: Purchase a car with a down payment starting from 0%

  • [16:55]

From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • [16:53]

Turkish media: WUF13 concludes in Baku with focus on housing, resilience, and urban inclusion

  • [16:49]

Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha

  • [16:45]

U.S. Jewish community celebrates Azerbaijan’s National Day

  • [16:44]

bp introduces new technology to lead ACG's journey to maximizing recovery

  • [16:31]

From Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

  • [16:26]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power

  • [16:14]

President: Differences between rural and urban areas across all sectors must be reduced

  • [16:11]

Finance Minister, European Commissioner Dombrovskis discuss upcoming fiscal consolidation

  • [16:10]

President: New State Program on the development of agriculture has been prepared

  • [16:09]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is among the few countries applying broad and diversified subsidy mechanisms

  • [16:06]

Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day

  • [16:05]

Bulgarian PM Radev meets US State Department Official Arthur Milikh

  • [15:49]

Amil Hasanov: First D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Energy will commence on the opening day of the Baku Energy Forum

  • [15:48]

UAE, UN discuss strengthening cooperation on sustainability, 2026 UN Water Conference

  • [15:47]

Baku Energy Week to commence on June 1

  • [15:44]

Permanent Representative of Uganda to UN: Azerbaijan has elevated South-South cooperation to a higher level

  • [15:41]

First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth in UK features active discussions

  • [15:23]

Alzheimer's-linked protein crucial for long-term memory: study

  • [15:23]

From Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba

  • [15:06]

Africa CDC warns 10 African countries at high risk of Ebola outbreak

  • [15:05]

Azerbaijan Technical University signs cooperation protocol with Chinese Tongji University

  • [14:44]

Aghdam’s destruction analyzed in international study as case of urbicide

  • [14:27]

Moroccan ambassador: Significant strategic opportunities exist for expanding cooperation between Africa and Azerbaijan

  • [14:21]

Azerbaijan showcases its sustainable urban development experience in Ashgabat

  • [14:16]

Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to New York

  • [14:06]

Only 4% of climate finance directed to agricultural resilience despite mounting heat risks: FAO official

  • [13:44]

Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Masalli district

  • [13:43]

Leyla Aliyeva meets women preserving traditional mat-weaving craft in Masalli

  • [13:39]

Azerbaijan–Africa trade reaches $580 million in 2025

  • [13:29]

Gold and silver prices surge on global markets

  • [13:28]

From Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

  • [13:02]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • [12:57]

China sees surge in extreme rainfall as experts warn of El Nino impact

  • [12:48]

Over the past three years, the number of African leaders visiting Azerbaijan has increased

  • [12:45]

Baku Expo Center to host TransLogistica Caspian - 23rd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition

  • [12:40]

Pakistan, China agree on swift implementation of agreed projects, boost bilateral partnership

  • [12:35]

ANAMA: 78 mines and 416 UXOs neutralized in liberated territories

  • [12:20]

Artificial light linked to strange rotating swarms of tiny creatures

  • [12:15]

Pakistan releases 373 Afghan inmates

  • [12:06]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

11 killed, 7 injured in bus-van collision in NW Pakistan

  • [11:37]

119 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village in Jabrayil district

  • [11:34]

Concert marking Independence Day organized at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center

  • [11:14]

Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Central African Republic this September

  • [11:09]

From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

  • [11:07]

From Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

  • [11:06]

Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan regards Africa as a continent of partners, friends, and shared aspirations

  • [11:05]

To His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan

  • [11:01]

In India tiger kills woman and injures four persons, angry locals assault forest staff

  • [10:59]

Over 900 suspected cases identified in DRC Ebola response: WHO chief

  • [10:26]

Magnitude 3.4 quake hits Caspian Sea

  • [10:23]

Trump says Iran talks ‘constructive’ but blockade will remain until final deal is reached

  • 24.05.2026 [20:07]

Qarabağ FK signs Gambian striker

  • 24.05.2026 [20:01]

Top stories update

  • 24.05.2026 [20:00]

Garabagh horses and Azerbaijani national music received with great interest in Europe

  • 24.05.2026 [18:21]

Azerbaijani and Georgian officials discuss security issues

  • 24.05.2026 [17:37]

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Social Rehabilitation Center

  • 24.05.2026 [17:28]

Series of reports on Azerbaijan published in Mexican magazine

  • 24.05.2026 [14:26]

Azerbaijan joins Spring Bazaar charity project in Moscow

  • 24.05.2026 [12:56]

Suspect killed after opening fire near White House

  • 24.05.2026 [12:03]

Top stories update

  • 24.05.2026 [12:00]

Earthquake occurs in Jalilabad district

  • 24.05.2026 [11:56]

Some missiles fired at Kyiv fell near Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine

  • 24.05.2026 [11:50]

Ebola claims over 200 lives in Congo as warnings grow of African spread

  • 24.05.2026 [11:35]

US–Eurasia Transportation Forum held at Port of Long Beach

  • 24.05.2026 [11:26]

1 dead, 24 injured in large-scale Russian ballistic missile, drone attack in Ukraine, says Kyiv's mayor

  • 24.05.2026 [10:37]

Azerbaijani Consul in Tabriz tragically killed in car accident

  • 23.05.2026 [23:43]

WUF13 remembered for record number of participants and partners, and adoption of the Baku Call to Action

  • 23.05.2026 [23:28]

Madina Sadigova becomes first Azerbaijani woman to win senior European karate title

  • 23.05.2026 [23:03]

Azerbaijani wrestlers secure gold and silver at U-15 European Championship

  • 23.05.2026 [23:00]

108-Year history of Azerbaijani statehood celebrated in Saint Petersburg

  • 23.05.2026 [22:55]

Activities of AZERTAC team during WUF13

  • 23.05.2026 [21:13]

Military attachés visit State Border Service

  • 23.05.2026 [21:01]

Media: Azerbaijan showcased its urban development vision to the world at WUF13 platform

  • 23.05.2026 [20:07]

Event held in Azerbaijan Military History Museum

  • 23.05.2026 [17:16]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Yekaterinburg

  • 23.05.2026 [17:12]

Azerbaijan Technical University, Kazakh universities explore cooperation opportunities

  • 23.05.2026 [16:31]

Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • 23.05.2026 [15:13]

Azerbaijan, UK expand cooperation in higher education

  • 23.05.2026 [15:06]

Uzbek delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

  • 23.05.2026 [14:23]

Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Mauritanian President

  • 23.05.2026 [14:21]

UN chief 'disappointed' after nuclear treaty conference fails to reach agreement

  • 23.05.2026 [14:14]

Kingdom of Eswatini invites Azerbaijan to its Investment Conference in July

  • 23.05.2026 [12:41]

Türkiye captures 10 ISIS suspects in Syria, including figure linked to Ankara train station attack

  • 23.05.2026 [12:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: WUF13 represents another meaningful contribution by Azerbaijan to multilateralism and collective action for a better future

  • 23.05.2026 [12:34]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visits Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg

  • 23.05.2026 [12:28]

Death toll rises to 82 in north China coal mine accident

  • 23.05.2026 [12:26]

Four countries agree to establish joint company as part of Green Electricity Transmission and Trade project

  • 23.05.2026 [12:20]