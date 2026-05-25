U.S. Jewish community celebrates Azerbaijan’s National Day

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

A solemn event, marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, was held in New York, the U.S.

The event was organized by Yakov Abramov, head of the Azerbaijani Jewish Community in New York and the Cultural Center of Caucasian Jews in America.

The event gathered members of Azerbaijani and Jewish communities in the U.S., public figures, as well as local residents.

Farid Akhundov, member of an Azerbaijani youth organization in New York moderated the event, briefing the participants on the history of Azerbaijan’s independence, while also stressing the importance of sovereign statehood.

In her remarks, Yegana Salman, an Azerbaijani diaspora activist residing in Israel, Vice President of the AzIz Association, and head of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Israel, extended her congratulations on the occasion of the holiday, while also presenting her book “The Flourishing of Azerbaijani Jewry.”

The book features information on Jewish figures who served in public roles and were involved in Azerbaijan’s public life during the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. It also highlights Azerbaijan’s centuries-old traditions of tolerance and the Jewish community’s role in the country’s socio-political and cultural life.

The event proceeded with screening of a documentary titled “The Journey of Our Love.” The documentary was produced by the Sholumi Center, directed by Rufat Asadov, and produced by Shaul Siman-Tov.

The film explores the relations of friendship and tolerance between the Azerbaijani and Israeli peoples. It tells the love story of Mikhail and Yegana Salman, who come from different ethnic backgrounds.