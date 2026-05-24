Azerbaijan joins Spring Bazaar charity project in Moscow

Moscow, May 24, AZERTAC

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation, with the support of AZAL’s representative office in Moscow, participated in the Spring Bazaar charity project dedicated to June 1 – International Children’s Day.

The event, organized by the International Women’s Club of Moscow, was held at the Alexander Dumas French Lyceum.

As part of the charity fair, the Azerbaijan stand presented national sweets and handicrafts to visitors.

Azerbaijan was represented in the cultural and entertainment program by the creative team of the “Dostlug-Drujba” Public Association, led by Ulduz Asgarova and Rena Ismayilova. The children’s choir, directed by Almaz Zairova and accompanied by concertmaster Shams Teymurova, performed songs by Azerbaijani composers.

The “Zumrud” choreography group, led by Rena Gafarli and Dinara Mammadova, presented live dance performances for the guests.

The Spring Bazaar charity project annually brings together representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and cultural associations in support of social and humanitarian initiatives.

Farida Abdullayeva