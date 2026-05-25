bp introduces new technology to lead ACG's journey to maximizing recovery

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

bp, as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development, has successfully deployed multilateral well technology (MLT), marking its first application in ACG.

This represents a significant step forward in efforts to maximize recovery and sustain long-term production from one of the Caspian’s most mature assets.

The introduction of MLT addresses the technical challenges of drilling through complex formations in ACG, alongside increasing constraints on available platform slots. By enabling multiple reservoir penetrations from a single wellbore, multilateral wells provide one of the most effective solutions for enhancing reservoir access, improving drainage efficiency, and maximizing value from existing infrastructure.

“The new technological approach is a cornerstone of bp’s broader decline management strategy for ACG, supporting long-term production sustainability while optimizing capital efficiency. As ACG continues its transition into a more complex and mature phase, multilateral technology is expected to play a critical role in unlocking additional reserves and extending the economic life of the asset.

This is the first time we are applying this well design in ACG, and it clearly demonstrates our commitment to deploying the right technologies to maximize recovery from our existing assets.

Looking ahead, innovations such as this will be essential to sustaining long-term production and unlocking additional value. By increasing reservoir contact, improving rig productivity and operational efficiency, as well as optimizing slot utilization while making the best use of existing infrastructure, MLT is a step-change solution for well delivery in ACG. We believe it represents one of the most effective ways for us to continue delivering energy safely, efficiently and responsibly, while extending the life of this world-class asset,” Gio Cristofoli, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said.

The first MLT well – C44 – has already been successfully delivered from the West Azeri platform, marking a landmark achievement for ACG as the first multilateral well ever drilled in the Caspian. It demonstrates both the feasibility and value of this technology in ACG’s complex reservoir environment.

“Delivered with strong safety performance and no incidents, the first MLT well was completed 30 days ahead of plan, with both drilling and completion phases significantly outperforming timelines. This achievement reflects disciplined planning, high-quality execution and effective management of subsurface uncertainty.

The well also represents a successful integration of subsurface, drilling and completion disciplines, demonstrating how coordinated delivery can unlock both technical and commercial value. Beyond its immediate performance, the first MLT well establishes a compelling business case for wider deployment of multilateral technology across the field,” said Russell Morrice, bp’s vice president for wells.

As part of a strategic technology rollout for ACG, bp plans a broader campaign to deploy multilateral wells across the field. This will begin with three MLT wells in 2026, including C44 and D41, both scheduled to come online in the first half of the year. The longer-term plan includes a number of further MLT wells across the ACG asset planned for drilling between 2027 and 2028, reinforcing the technology’s role as a key enabler of future production from this mature asset.

Recognizing that no single multilateral solution can address the full range of reservoir conditions in ACG, the development strategy focuses on deploying the optimal technology configuration for each subsurface target, ensuring strong performance across diverse geological settings. This will involve combining MLT with other technologies such as horizontal drilling, advanced geo-steering, and smart completions, including sand control and inflow management, unlocking significant potential to further enhance recovery across the field.