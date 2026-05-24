Azerbaijani and Georgian officials discuss security issues

Tbilisi, May 24, AZERTAC

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev has met with Geka Geladze, Head of the State Security Service of Georgia.

The sides discussed the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan and exchanged views on cooperation and partnership in the field of security.

The importance of further strengthening the existing close cooperation between the security services of the two countries was emphasized.

Khatayi Azizov