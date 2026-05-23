Azerbaijan Technical University, Kazakh universities explore cooperation opportunities

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), visited the Karaganda Buketov University, Abylkas Saginov Karaganda Technical University, and Karaganda Industrial University as part of a visit to Kazakhstan aimed at discussing cooperation with the administrations of the higher education institutions.

The meetings featured presentations on AzTU’s activities, educational and research направления, international cooperation opportunities, industry integration mechanisms, innovation ecosystem, and prospects for future partnerships.

The presentations also highlighted potential areas of cooperation between AzTU and the Kazakh universities in fields of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on the implementation of joint scientific research projects, the organization of academic exchange programs, engineering training, the expansion of cooperation in innovation and technology, as well as opportunities for collaboration in relevant areas of specialization.

The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the universities’ museums, research laboratories, innovation centers, and modern educational facilities.

During the visit, the sides identified specific academic and research areas for future cooperation through participation in meetings of the universities’ scientific councils.

The delegation also visited the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Karaganda