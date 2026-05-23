Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijan

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

A delegation led by the Head of the National Defense University of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Baurzhan Abzhanov, has visited Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The guests first visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid flowers and paid tribute to the memory of the Shehids (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Following the commemoration, the Rector of Azerbaijan's National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, met with the visiting delegation. During the meeting, the Kazakh guests were presented with a comprehensive briefing on the history of the university, its specialized education system, and its primary areas of activity. Detailed information was also shared regarding the successful, ongoing reforms carried out in the field of military education within the Azerbaijan Army and their positive, practical results. Both sides noted that the mutual exchange of experience in military education is of great importance for enhancing the overall knowledge and skills of servicemen.

As part of the official itinerary, the Kazakh delegation toured several key installations, including: the War Games Center, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski.

During these tours, the guests got closely acquainted with the modern educational and training conditions created for the cadets.

Additionally, the guests were provided with detailed insights into the life and monumental political activities of Azerbaijan's National Leader at the Heydar Aliyev Museum located on the territory of the educational institutions. Major General Abzhanov also signed the Book of Honored Guests.

The itinerary concluded with a visit to the Victory Museum, where the guests were informed about the strategic significance of the historic Victory achieved during the Patriotic War. At the end of the visit, the sides exchanged corporate gifts and took a commemorative photo together.