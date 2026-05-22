Azerbaijan demonstrates an example of sustainable and comprehensive urban recovery, says expert

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan demonstrates an example of sustainable and comprehensive urban recovery and can serve as a benchmark for other countries, Adrian Gordon Griffiths, Group Director at Chapman Taylor, an architecture and urban planning company, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, Chapman Taylor has been working in Azerbaijan since 2007 and has witnessed significant development in the country and the transformation of its cities over this period. He noted the company’s involvement in the implementation of major projects in Baku, including commercial and public facilities, as well as residential and commercial infrastructure.

He emphasized that in recent years the company has also been engaged in the reconstruction process in the Karabakh region, including the cities of Shusha, Jabrayil, and Khankendi, as well as projects in Nakhchivan. In his view, Azerbaijan has been consistently implementing the principles of sustainable development and modern urban planning, demonstrating a high level of approach to city development.

Adrian Griffiths noted that urban recovery requires not only the construction of infrastructure but also the creation of sustainable communities that include diverse age and social groups. He stressed the importance of achieving the right balance of functions and ensuring the long-term viability of urban spaces.

When asked about the applicability of Azerbaijan’s experience in other countries, including Syria, he stated that the country’s experience in urban reconstruction can serve as an important example of a comprehensive and sustainable approach to the revitalization of destroyed territories.