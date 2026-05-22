Azerbaijani schoolchildren win awards at international science olympiad

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani schoolchildren have won medals and special awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), considered one of the world's largest science competitions for students, held in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Based on the competition results, Banu Ibrahimova, a 10th-grade student at School-Lyceum No. 6 named after Tofiq Ismayilov in Baku, and Mikayil Ahmadbayli, a 9th-grade student at the same school, were awarded bronze medals. Additionally, Omar Abdullayev, a 10th-grade student at Full Secondary School No. 39 named after Mir Jalal Pashayev in Ganja, and Salman Sadikhzade, a 10th-grade student at Full Secondary School No. 2 named after Ahmad Javad in Ganja, received special awards from the jury.

The international competition took place from May 9 to 15 in the US state of Arizona. ISEF is recognized as one of the most prestigious international science and engineering exhibition-competitions for schoolchildren. Every year, students from dozens of countries around the world participate in the event with projects they have developed in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The success of the Azerbaijani schoolchildren reflects the growing focus on the development of education, science, and technological skills among youth in the country. This process develops in parallel with the policies implemented toward economic diversification and supporting the innovation sector.