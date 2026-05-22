Maimunah Mohd Sharif congratulates Azerbaijan for successfully hosting WUF13

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“I would like to congratulate Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat on hosting WUF13 and on selecting housing as the key topic, as I consider this discussion very timely,” Maimunah Mohd Sharif, a participant of WUF13, former Mayor of Kuala Lumpur and Advisor on Sustainable Urbanization to the Government of Malaysia, told AZERTAC.

She emphasized that although WUF13 is not a law-making institution, it serves as an inclusive platform where representatives from all parts of society gather to exchange views.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif stressed that the outcomes of WUF13 should not only be recognized but also monitored and later reported at WUF14, given the current global crises.