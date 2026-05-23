Azerbaijan, UK expand cooperation in higher education

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev visited the UK's University of Warwick to discuss expanding academic ties and joint research initiatives.

At a meeting with the university administration, the sides exchanged views on the interdisciplinary education model, global research collaborations, and international partnership opportunities. They focused on prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of higher education and transnational education.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with representatives from the university's faculties of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, as well as the Institute for Global Sustainable Development (IGSD). The meetings featured educational and research areas that respond to global challenges such as the green energy transition.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the university's International Manufacturing Centre (WMG) and research laboratories. Discussions revolved around the dual diploma master's program in "Renewable Energy", jointly implemented by the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) and the University of Warwick. The program reflects shared goals for developing skills in strategic areas and strengthening institutional capacity.

As part of the visit, the delegation also met with Azerbaijani students studying at Warwick University under the State Program. The meeting included an exchange of views on the students’ academic activities and future plans.