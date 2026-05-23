Uzbek delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

A delegation of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The event featured interactive presentations on financial reporting, accounting, budget planning, and management automation, as well as a mutual information exchange.

The discussions also revolved around advanced international practices in the field of financial reporting, the introduction of automated accounting in the banking operating system, current challenges, and other topical issues of mutual interest.