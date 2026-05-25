Amil Hasanov: First D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Energy will commence on the opening day of the Baku Energy Forum

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“The 1st D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Energy will commence on the opening day of the Baku Energy Forum,” said Amil Hasanov, Head of Department of Public Relations and Digital Management of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during a press conference dealing with the Baku Energy Week and "TransLogistica Caspian" - 23rd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition.

According to him, this year, unlike previous years, the opening of the Baku Energy Forum will also be held on June 1 at the Baku Expo Center.

Following the ceremony, participants will assemble at the Baku Congress Center for the core discussions.

The forum's agenda promises to be extensive.

The event will include high-level meetings, project presentations, special sessions and side forums, with a broad and multifaceted agenda covering the current challenges and opportunities of the energy sector," Amil Hasanov noted.