Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for Hajj pilgrimage

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Around 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims on Tuesday headed to the plains of Mount Arafat in western Saudi Arabia, at the height of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, according to Anadolu Agency.

Pilgrim convoys were closely monitored by security forces deployed along routes and walkways to manage crowds in line with approved plans, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The agency reported smooth traffic as pilgrims traveled from Mina to Arafat.

In Arafat, they will perform midday and afternoon prayers in combined and shortened forms at Namirah Mosque.

At sunset, they will proceed to Muzdalifah, where they will perform the sunset and night prayers, then remain overnight until dawn of the next day.

Hajj rituals officially began Monday with pilgrims arriving in Mina, west of Saudi Arabia, amid extensive services and security measures aimed at facilitating the pilgrimage.

The six-day Hajj season includes the standing at Arafat on Tuesday, overnight stays in Muzdalifah, the symbolic stoning ritual and the farewell circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The ritual consists of several rituals, which are meant to symbolize the essential concepts of the Islamic faith, and to commemorate the trials of Prophet Abraham and his family.

Saudi authorities have expanded organizational and security measures for the 2026 Hajj season, including the use of surveillance technologies and crowd-monitoring systems to manage pilgrim movement and prevent unauthorized entry into the holy sites.