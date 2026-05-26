Sofia introduces new metro trains, plans more stations

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Four new metro trains manufactured by Skoda are being introduced into service on the Sofia Metro, Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev said Tuesday at the Obelya metro depot, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

Eight trains have been ordered in total, with seven having already been delivered, Terziev added, noting that the last train is expected to arrive in June. The new air-conditioned trains, equipped with video surveillance, will replace some of the oldest trains on Lines 1, 2, and 4 and improve passenger comfort. On Line 3, new Siemens Inspiro trains are expected to enter service in the future, with another 16 trains planned to fully renew the fleet of the Sofia Metro, the mayor pointed out.

Terziev emphasized that expanding and modernizing the metro remains a top priority. Three new stations are set to open in 2026 as well, followed by six more in 2027 toward the Geo Milev and Mladost boroughs. The capital is also preparing metro extensions along Tsaritsa Yoanna Boulevard and toward the Studentski Grad borough.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov called the project a strong example of the benefits of EU funding, including support from the Recovery and Resilience Plan. He stated that Bulgaria will push for increased EU cohesion funding in the next budget period.