Baku launches trial on Armenian citizens’ appeal

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

The case on the appeal filed by the Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others against the court verdict, who were accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, has been taken into consideration.

The case will be considered by the Baku Court of Appeals under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov.

The trial begins today.

According to the verdict of the Baku Military Court, Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri (Vladimirovich), Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikhi, Manukyan David Azati, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan and Davit Klimi Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Arkadi Ghukasyan (Ghukasyan) Arshavir (Arshavirovich) and Sahakyan Bako Sahaki were sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Madat Babayan Arakeli and Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri to 19 years, Garik Martirosyan Grigory to 18 years, Davit Allahverdiyan Nelsoni and Levon Balayan Romiki to 16 years, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan Homerosi and Eric Roberti Ghazaryan to 15 years in prison.