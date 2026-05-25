The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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119 more families relocated to Shukurbayli village get house keys

Jabrayil, May 25, AZERTAC

A total of 119 families, comprising 535 individuals, have been resettled in Shukurbayli village of the Jabrayil district and received the keys to their new houses.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other officials.

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