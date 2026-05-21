WUF13 international media delegation travels to Shamakhi

Shamakhi, May 21, AZERTAC

On May 21, foreign journalists visiting Azerbaijan for WUF13 took part in a media tour to Shamakhi organized jointly by the Media Development Agency and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

The tour opened with a visit to the Juma Mosque of Shamakhi, regarded as one of the oldest Muslim sanctuaries in Azerbaijan, the South Caucasus, and the wider Middle East. Media representatives were informed that, despite centuries of historical upheaval and a number of devastating earthquakes, the mosque, built in 743, has preserved its enduring historical and cultural significance.

Guests also learned that particular care had been taken during the restoration process to preserve the mosque’s historic architectural character and original features.

The programme later continued at the Meysari winery complex, where international journalists were introduced to Azerbaijan’s deep-rooted winemaking heritage. Guests were told that the unique natural and climatic conditions of Meysari village in the Shamakhi district, combined with balanced temperatures, annual rainfall levels, and detailed soil analysis conducted throughout the area, make the region particularly well suited to the cultivation of premium grape varieties.

The final stop of the tour was the village of Demirchiler, renowned for its enduring blacksmithing heritage. Journalists were offered insight into the history of the settlement, considered one of the oldest villages in the Shamakhi region. It was noted that the village traces its origins to the fifteenth century and came to be known as Demirchiler following the widespread development of blacksmithing in the area, formerly called Guneychay.