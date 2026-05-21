UN-Habitat expert: I have gained extremely rich impressions in Baku

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“This is both my first participation in the World Urban Forum (WUF) and my first visit to Azerbaijan. My time in Baku has been an extremely enriching experience. The forum has been organized at a very high professional level,” Caroline Kienast-von Einem, an expert at the Nairobi headquarters of the UN-Habitat, who is participating in the WUF13, told AZERTAC.

She emphasized that the Urban Expo and thematic sessions provide a highly effective platform for global exchange on sustainable development, calling the forum a unique meeting point for experts worldwide.