Turkish media: WUF13 concludes in Baku with focus on housing, resilience, and urban inclusion

Ankara, May 25, AZERTAC

Türkiye’s Mimdap.org website has published an article headlined “WUF13 concludes in Baku with focus on housing, resilience, and urban inclusion”, by Reyyan Dogan, architect, researcher, and editor based in Istanbul, highlighting the importance of the event for the global urban agenda.

“The six days of discussions addressed topics ranging from affordable housing finance and climate adaptation to public space, urban regeneration, and participatory planning. The forum also introduced new initiatives such as the Practices Hub, dedicated to showcasing tested urban solutions, and the WUF Academy, which hosted learning sessions led by universities and partner institutions,” the article said.

According to the author, discussions repeatedly emphasized housing as a central component of social equity, climate adaptation, and urban resilience. “As WUF13 concludes in Baku, the forum leaves behind a broad international agenda centered on translating global urban commitments into implementable strategies. Across sessions, exhibitions, and award programs, this year's edition reinforced the role of architecture, planning, and public policy in addressing the interconnected challenges shaping cities worldwide,” the author noted.

“Looking ahead, several major architecture events will continue these discussions on urban futures and resilience. The UIA World Congress of Architects 2026 Barcelona will take place from June 28 to July 2, 2026, while the inaugural Pan-African Architecture Biennale opens from September 7 to 11. The Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2026 will follow from September 9 to November 30, curated by Stuudio TÄNA alongside Mark Aleksander Fischer and Mira Samonig,” the author concluded.

Ramin Abdullayev