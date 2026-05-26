Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

As part of their visit to the Lankaran district, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, along with Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, have visited the family of Patriotic War martyr Ulfat Babazada.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva paid respectful tribute to the memory of the fallen hero, learning about his life, his honorable combat path, and taking a close interest in the welfare, concerns, and needs of his family members.

Ulfat Gabil oglu Babazada was born in the Dashtatuk village of the Lankaran district. During the 44-day Patriotic War, he served in the ranks of the Azerbaijani Special Forces, fighting valiantly for the liberation of occupied territories. Ulfat Babazada demonstrated outstanding bravery in critical operations throughout the Khojavand, Kalbajar, and Shusha directions, ultimately rising to the peak of martyrdom on November 8, 2020, during the fierce battles for Shusha.

According to the relevant decrees signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Ulfat Babazada was posthumously awarded the prestigious “Azerbaijani Flag” Order, alongside the “For the Motherland”, “Brave Warrior”, “For the Liberation of Shusha”, “For the Liberation of Khojavend”, and “For the Liberation of Kalbajar” medals.