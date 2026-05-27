SSS Chief Ali Naghiyev attends 58th meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

On May 26, the Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, attended the 58th meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services, held in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation.

The meeting resulted in the adoption of pivotal decisions aimed at bolstering regional security. Participants conducted a comprehensive review of anti-terrorism measures implemented in recent years and outlined concrete steps moving forward. Additionally, the attendees agreed on new cooperation frameworks to facilitate a joint response against transnational terrorism and religious radicalism.

In light of rapid technological advancements, the Council members endorsed a conceptual document detailing guidelines for the deployment of artificial intelligence within the operations of CIS security agencies. It was emphasized that implementing this framework will substantially enhance both the scientific potential and operational capabilities of the respective structures.

During the session, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev delivered an extensive report focusing on emerging threats to international stability, the security of transport and communication corridors, new manifestations of terrorism, and the targeted initiatives underway in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that the volatile geopolitical climate profoundly impacts the regional operational environment, the SSS Chief highlighted that intelligence sharing and seamless coordination among partner agencies remain vital to countering systemic security threats, underscoring the need to further consolidate collective efforts.

The meeting featured a broad exchange of views on strategic tasks and the future trajectory of interaction among CIS special services, culminating in the signing of multilateral documents dedicated to reinforcing security cooperation.