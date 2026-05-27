Deputy Prime Minister: Great potential exists for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

“There is great potential for the further expansion of trade, economic, and mutual investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Aleksandar Poulev, during an official reception organized in Sofia on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Congratulating the Azerbaijani people on this momentous day, Aleksandar Pulev emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable strategic partner for Bulgaria.

The Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the diversification of his country's energy sources and regional energy security, and specifically highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and digital connectivity initiatives linking Europe and Asia.