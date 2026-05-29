Romania shuts down Russian Consulate General in Constanta — president
Baku, May 29, AZERTAC
Following an incident involving a UAV, Romania has decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Constanta and declare the consul general persona non grata, Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced after a meeting of the country’s Supreme Council of National Defense, which discussed the consequences of the drone crash onto a house in the Romanian city of Galati, TASS reports.
"In this situation, the Russian consul general in Constanta has been declared persona non grata, and the Russian Consulate General in Constanta will be closed," the president said, according to remarks broadcast on the presidential administration’s website.
Earlier, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a drone had crashed onto the roof of a multifamily building in Galati. Bucharest blamed Russia for the incident.
Romania’s Foreign Ministry also said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to inform him of diplomatic measures that would be taken in response.
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