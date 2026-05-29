Azerbaijan’s Independence Day in spotlight of Jordanian media

Cairo, May 29, AZERTAC

The official website of Jordan’s state news agency “Petra,” "Jordan Daily" news portal, the leading state newspapers "Al-Ray" and "Al-Dustour", as well as the news portals "Nabd.Com" and "Al-Balad News" have published articles dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Citing Ambassador Shahin Abdullayev's statement, the articles noted that the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918 represented the first democratic republic in the Muslim East, introducing parliamentary governance and equal political rights, including voting rights for women.

On bilateral relations, the ambassador said ties between Azerbaijan and Jordan had continued to expand under President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II. Bilateral trade reached around $6.5 million in 2024, while the two countries have signed dozens of agreements and memoranda of understanding covering trade, tourism, investment and energy cooperation.

The articles also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in global cooperation, hosting of major international events, and its rising regional and international reputation as key outcomes of the country's development strategy.

Shikhali Aliyev