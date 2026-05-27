South Korean official says Azerbaijan has become trusted venue for global events

Beijing, May 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s embassy in Seoul hosted an official reception marking May 28, Independence Day.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Ramin Hasanov highlighted the legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, describing it as the first republic in the Muslim East and noting that modern Azerbaijan regards itself as its successor.

He said Azerbaijan overcame major challenges in the early 1990s under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev and has since become a regional leader and active international partner. Hasanov also pointed to Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of major global events, including COP29 and World Urban Forum.

The ambassador also spoke about the reconciliation process with Armenia, post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur, and the ongoing landmine challenge.

Speaking on behalf of the South Korean government, Lee Kyung-chul, special representative for Middle East peace affairs at South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day. He praised the country for becoming a reliable host for major international events and expressed confidence that the upcoming summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku would also be successful.

Lee thanked Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of South Korean citizens during the Middle East crisis and highlighted growing humanitarian ties between the two countries, including the publication of Korean-language Azerbaijani textbooks and the translation of the “Book of Dede Korkut” into Korean.

The reception featured cultural presentations and was attended by government officials, diplomats, business and academic representatives, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijani students studying in South Korea.