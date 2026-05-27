Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations successfully continued within regional and international organizations

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

On May 26, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar as part of his working visit to New York City, United States of America.

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Expressing mutual satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue, the sides reviewed opportunities to further expand cooperation across key sectors, including economy, trade, energy, transport, defense industry, and humanitarian spheres.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's successful hosting of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), with both sides welcoming the active participation of a high-level Pakistani delegation at the event.

The ministers emphasized that Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations, rooted in brotherhood and mutual support, continue to progress successfully within regional and international frameworks. They also discussed alignment and joint efforts across multilateral platforms, including the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Furthermore, the counterparts exchanged views on regional security dynamics, the situation in the Middle East, and other international matters of mutual concern.