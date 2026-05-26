Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in textile sector

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Members of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) held a meeting with a delegation of China, comprising representatives of the Jiaxing Cross-Border E-Commerce Association.

The AZPROMO officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the agency’s activities, export and investment promotion mechanisms, while also highlighting developing cooperation. The member companies of the association expressed their interest in Azerbaijan’s textile production.

The two sides also discussed export-oriented production, promotion of products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, digital sales opportunities within the framework of cross-border and e-commerce cooperation.