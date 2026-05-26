AERA, Clean Energy Centre for ECO Region discuss cooperation opportunities
Baku, May 26, AZERTAC
Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), met with Aysel Yagubova, Executive Director of the Clean Energy Centre for the ECO Region (CECECO).
During the meeting, information was provided on CECECO’s projects and areas of its activity, and discussions were held on cooperation opportunities between AERA and CECECO.
The parties touched upon the Energy Efficiency Fund’s activities, as well as opportunities for mutual support on renewable energy projects. They also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.
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