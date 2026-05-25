Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

On the occasion of the May 28 - the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, the world leaders continue to send congratulatory letters to President Ilham Aliyev.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, offers congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, extends congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, conveys congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, offers congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, extends congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, offers congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, conveys congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day

President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues

New State Program on the development of agriculture has been prepared

Leyla Aliyeva meets women preserving traditional mat-weaving craft in Masalli

Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to New York

Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha