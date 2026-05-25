Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
On the occasion of the May 28 - the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, the world leaders continue to send congratulatory letters to President Ilham Aliyev.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, offers congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, extends congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, conveys congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, offers congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, extends congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, offers congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, conveys congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day
President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues
New State Program on the development of agriculture has been prepared
Leyla Aliyeva meets women preserving traditional mat-weaving craft in Masalli
Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to New York
Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha