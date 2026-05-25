Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Georgia

Tbilisi, May 25, AZERTAC

Georgia hosted a series of events dedicated to May 28 - the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

On May 25, representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Georgia, the representative office of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Georgia, as well as the Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia (AZEBI), Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Tayyar Bayramov, as well as journalists, visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi, on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The participants paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at his grave.

The event participants also visited the graves of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic founders - Fatali Khan Khoyski and Hasan Bey Aghayev, as well as the graves of prominent thinkers M.F. Akhundzade, M. Shafi Vazeh, and others.

Khatayi Azizov