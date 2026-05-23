Madina Sadigova becomes first Azerbaijani woman to win senior European karate title

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani karateka Madina Sadigova has made history by winning the gold medal at the Senior European Karate Championship in Frankfurt, Germany.

Competing in the 55 kg weight category, Sadigova defeated all of her opponents to claim the top spot on the podium.

With this spectacular victory, Madina Sadigova etches her name into the sports history books as the first-ever Azerbaijani woman to become a senior European champion in karate.