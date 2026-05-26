Heydar Aliyev Foundation, China Conservatory of Music discuss areas of cooperation

Beijing, May 26, AZERTAC

Discussion on future areas of cooperation was held between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the China Conservatory of Music in Beijing.

Wang Xudong, Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the conservatory, expressed satisfaction with the existing relations with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He also emphasized the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of musical art.

The meeting also featured discussions on opportunities for joint activities between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the China Conservatory of Music in this direction.

Representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and leader of the Azerbaijan-China interparliamentary relations working group, Soltan Mammadov, noted the Foundation’s fruitful results in projects promoting the Chinese language and culture in Azerbaijan.

According to him, the promotion of national music in a country with a rich cultural heritage like China will contribute to the further strengthening of cultural ties between the two peoples.

Academic staff exchanged views on Azerbaijani musical heritage, national musical instruments, mugham, jazz, ethno-jazz, and Azerbaijani jazz traditions.

The event also featured performances of various examples of Azerbaijani music and the presentation of books on Azerbaijani culture donated to the China Conservatory of Music by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The gathering also included master classes for Chinese students conducted by Azerbaijani artists, as well as performances of excerpts from Azerbaijani national melodies by renowned Chinese zurna player Zhang Qianyuan, who learned to play the zurna during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Shahin Jafarov