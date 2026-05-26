German-Bulgarian Chamber of industry and Commerce to announce Business Environment survey results

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

The German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GBCIC) will announce the results of a survey on the business environment in Bulgaria on Tuesday, the Bulgarian News Agency reported citing the organizers. The event will highlight the challenges, opportunities, and trends in the business environment in Bulgaria.

About 95% of German companies operating in Bulgaria would prefer the country again as a business destination, last year’s poll showed. The survey, carried out among the 618 member companies of GBCIC, showed that government incentives were not very important for investment decisions, with only 20% of respondents identifying them as a factor for implementing investment plans.

According to National Statistical Institute data, in April 2026 the overall business climate index fell by 1.3 percentage points compared to the previous month, with declines recorded in manufacturing, construction, and the services sector.

The year began on an optimistic note, with the index rising by 4 percentage points compared to December 2025 across all sectors monitored. In February, the overall business climate index remained roughly at the same level as the previous month, and in March, a decline of 3.8 percentage points was recorded compared to February.