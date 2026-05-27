Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna

Vienna, May 27, AZERTAC

An official reception marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day was held in Vienna.

Hosted by Azerbaijan’s embassy in Austria, the event began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Austria.

Ambassador Rovshan Sadigbeyli spoke about the legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, describing it as a groundbreaking state that introduced major reforms and laid the foundations of modern Azerbaijani statehood despite its short existence.

He stressed that preserving and strengthening Azerbaijan’s independence has remained a key national goal since the country regained sovereignty, adding that President Ilham Aliyev continues to pursue policies based on national interests that have enhanced Azerbaijan’s international standing.

Director for Political Affairs of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs Hannah Liko highlighted the strong ties between the two countries, noting that Austria opened its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Azerbaijan. She also pointed to close economic cooperation, including the operations of SOCAR in Austria and Austrian companies operating in Azerbaijan.

Liko said bilateral relations continue to develop dynamically and announced that political consultations between the two foreign ministries are scheduled for July. She also welcomed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and underlined Azerbaijan’s importance for the European Union in connectivity and energy diversification.

The reception continued with a cultural program.