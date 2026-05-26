Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Vietnam

Beijing, May 26, AZERTAC

An official reception marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, followed by a concert program, was held at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The event brought together Vietnamese state and government officials, heads of the diplomatic corps, cultural and public figures, businesspersons, members of the Vietnam–Azerbaijan Friendship Association, media representatives, as well as Azerbaijani compatriots living in the country.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Shovgi Mehdizada described Independence Day as a landmark occasion in the history of the Azerbaijani people, noting that the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East 108 years ago, was crucial in shaping the traditions of Azerbaijan’s national statehood.

Mehdizada emphasized that mutual visits of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh laid the foundation for the friendly relations between the two countries. He added that the state visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, to Azerbaijan in May 2025 elevated these relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang extended her congratulations to the Azerbaijani government on the occasion of Independence Day, underlining the historic importance of the occasion.

Following the remarks, the event continued with a concert program featuring the piece “Vietnam Suite” by renowned Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev. The composition was written as a theme for the documentary “Vietnam,” produced by the Soviet Union in 1955. The program also included arias from “Arshin Mal Alan” (The Cloth Peddler), an operetta by prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The event also featured the screening of a documentary dedicated to Ajdar Ibrahimov, an Azerbaijani film director who lived in Vietnam from 1959 to 1962 and arrived at the invitation of Ho Chi Minh to establish a cinematography school in the country.

Shahin Jafarov