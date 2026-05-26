Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Minsk

Kyiv, May 26, AZERTAC

An official reception marking May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan was held at the country’s Embassy in Belarus.

The event was attended by Aleksandr Terekhov, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus in charge of construction and transport, representatives of the diplomatic corps, public institutions, public, cultural, and business circles of Belarus, military attaches of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, leaders and members of the diaspora, Azerbaijani students studying in Belarus, as well as media representatives.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthems of both countries.

Maharram Aliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus, informed the event participants about the establishment and rich history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was the first secular democratic republic in the Muslim East.

The ambassador emphasized that under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan, having restored its independence in 1991, achieved remarkable progress in state-building, the establishment of democratic institutions and the economic system, and achieved global integration in the international community. He underlined that today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is confidently advancing along the path of sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus highlighted his country’s successes achieved during the years of independence.

The event also featured the performance of the song “Azerbaijan” by a laureate of the Belarusian International Competition of National Cultures, accompanied by captivating national dance performances by the “Caucasus’ and “Sari Gelin” dance ensembles, as well as the screening of a video highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich culture and national traditions.

Participants also viewed a photo exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich tourism potential, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects underway in the liberated territories.

Emil Huseynli