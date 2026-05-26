Millions allocated to restore farm land damaged during war

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

As part of Israel’s effort to restore agricultural lands damaged in the war, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will allocate approximately seven million Shekels ($2.4 million) for land conservation activities and the implementation of sustainable agriculture in the northern and southern communities, TPS-IL reported.

The ministry will provide support to farmers in the western and northern Negev communities for the implementation of advanced cultivation methods, soil conservation activities, and the purchase of dedicated machinery.

The move, explained the Ministry, is intended to restore agricultural lands damaged in the war, maintain soil fertility, and increase the resilience of Israeli agriculture to climate change.