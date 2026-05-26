SOCAR, China Offshore Oil Engineering Company explore partnership opportunities

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Babak Huseynov, Vice President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Wang Wei, Deputy General Manager of China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC).

During the meeting, the parties reviewed potential partnership opportunities between the two companies and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation. In this context, the possible areas of collaboration within the framework of the Absheron Full Field Development (FFD) project were discussed.

During the discussions, guests were provided with detailed information on SOCAR’s strategic objectives and the energy projects implemented both onshore and offshore. The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.